American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 209,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.22% of Five Star Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,123,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSBC shares. Stephens started coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

