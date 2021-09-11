American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,061 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 45,473 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

