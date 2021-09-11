American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,351 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $155.56 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.74. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

