American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169,280 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 154,531 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $30.85 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

