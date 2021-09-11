American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 114.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

