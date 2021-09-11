American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 185.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after buying an additional 36,628 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $36,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 390.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,585.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTM stock opened at $1,089.84 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $752.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,153.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

