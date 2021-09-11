American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,634 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of EnLink Midstream worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2,062.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1,257.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 206,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 191,217 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $10,395,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $144,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,451 shares of company stock worth $66,955. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

