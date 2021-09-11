American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 364,520 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of Crescent Point Energy worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,949,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,879 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,117.3% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 313,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,882,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 260,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPG opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

