American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Arconic worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.05. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

