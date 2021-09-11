American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.32% of Heron Therapeutics worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $176,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

HRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

