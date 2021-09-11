American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,561,000 after acquiring an additional 172,091 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 413.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,498 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after acquiring an additional 60,974 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,636,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 438,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $1,383,049.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $135.04 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.