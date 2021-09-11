American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 43,856 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.7% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 31,712 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,010,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PBH opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

