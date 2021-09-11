American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 43,913 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of InterDigital worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in InterDigital by 30.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in InterDigital by 427.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC opened at $68.98 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

