American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 50,129 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,171 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,129 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Washington Federal worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 301.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after buying an additional 597,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 162.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 268,342 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 30.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 258,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 36.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 698,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 186,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

