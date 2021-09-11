American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.19% of Green Dot worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Green Dot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $524,990 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

GDOT opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

