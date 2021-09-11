American Century Companies Inc. Sells 265,178 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265,178 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,202,000 after acquiring an additional 167,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,236,000 after buying an additional 106,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $86.01 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

