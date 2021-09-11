American Century Companies Inc. Sells 59,113 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Rent-A-Center worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $611,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCII. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.