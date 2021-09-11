American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of American States Water worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 37,326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in American States Water by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $432,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

