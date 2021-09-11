American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $37,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $293.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.97. The company has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

