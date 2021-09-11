Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $213.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

