Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,045 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amkor Technology worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,460,000 after buying an additional 4,938,324 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $15,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 587,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after acquiring an additional 573,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,978,000 after acquiring an additional 418,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $29.16.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $67,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,875. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

