AMLT Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $120,767.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a total market cap of $8.62 million and $120,767.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00161427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043710 BTC.

About AMLT

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.