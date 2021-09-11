Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.28 Million

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report sales of $545.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $532.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $519.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.12 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

