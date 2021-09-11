AMO Coin (AMO) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $43.11 million and $396,987.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00059788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00162592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043815 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.