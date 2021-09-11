Amon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,820.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Amon has a market cap of $2.47 million and $4,820.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amon Coin Profile

AMN is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

