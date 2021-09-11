Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Bentley Systems reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $297,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 293,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,956,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

