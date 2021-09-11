Analysts Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Eargo reported earnings of $4.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.77 million and a PE ratio of -16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 126.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 466.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

