Analysts Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to report $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $151.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $156.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after buying an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after buying an additional 220,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,858,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

