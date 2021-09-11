Analysts Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Billion

Brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post sales of $12.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.76 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $10.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $48.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.38 billion to $49.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $51.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.95 billion to $53.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $68.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

