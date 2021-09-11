Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.44 Million

Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post $754.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $744.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.09 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $702.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock worth $3,179,106. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.31. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

