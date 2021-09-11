Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

