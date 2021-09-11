Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce sales of $450.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.30 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $505.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 over the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $82.85 on Friday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

