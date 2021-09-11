Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,936,710 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after purchasing an additional 484,678 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after purchasing an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 417,665 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.