Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.44. Envista posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 2,047,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. Envista has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $513,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

