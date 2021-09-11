Analysts Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to announce sales of $348.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.40 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $374.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO opened at $451.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $489.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.89. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

