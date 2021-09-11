Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $587.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 56.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 962,915 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Luxfer by 2,988.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 387,939 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 202,806 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at $3,415,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Luxfer by 3,557.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 159,185 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

