Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce sales of $315.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.91 million to $315.60 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $259.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.89.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $494.02 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $505.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.90, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total value of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,171 shares in the company, valued at $93,510,671.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.