Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.94 billion to $16.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 959,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,075,000 after buying an additional 52,428 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 360,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,652.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

