Analysts Expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

NMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NMG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 72,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,621. The firm has a market cap of $299.78 million and a PE ratio of -9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.