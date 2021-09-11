Analysts Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the lowest is $1.61 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $12.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $95.77 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $249.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.88.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

