Analyzing ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY)

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ANA and CTT – Correios De Portugal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 1 1 0 2.50 CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANA and CTT – Correios De Portugal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $6.87 billion 1.23 -$3.80 billion N/A N/A CTT – Correios De Portugal $851.29 million N/A $19.04 million N/A N/A

CTT – Correios De Portugal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANA.

Risk & Volatility

ANA has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTT – Correios De Portugal has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and CTT – Correios De Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA -43.22% -25.39% -8.13% CTT – Correios De Portugal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CTT – Correios De Portugal beats ANA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment covers air transportation services that include air transportation related operations such as airport passenger, ground handling services and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment handles airline ticketing and travel services. It also plans and markets travel packages that combine air transportation services offered by the ANA Group with lodging and other travel options. The Trade & Retail segment provides aircraft parts procurement, aircraft import/export, leasing and sales, planning and procurement for in-flight services and merchandise sales, airport retail operations and other businesses related to air transportation. It also imports and sells paper, pulp and food products, imports and exports semiconductors and electronic components.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services. The company operates a retail network of 2,370 contact points with 539 post offices; 1,831 postal agencies; and 1,933 stamp sale points, as well as 117 automatic stamp vending machines and 14 automatic postal product vending machines. It also operates a sorting network of three production and logistics centers, 5 logistics and delivery centers, and a transport network with 3,697 vehicles. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

