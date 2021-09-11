Analyzing Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sabre and DoubleVerify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.33 billion 2.63 -$1.27 billion ($3.38) -3.21 DoubleVerify $243.92 million 23.30 $20.45 million N/A N/A

DoubleVerify has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -83.81% -442.63% -16.20% DoubleVerify N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sabre and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33 DoubleVerify 0 4 8 0 2.67

Sabre currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.05%. DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $38.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Sabre on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

