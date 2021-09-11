ANON Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $41,184.34 and $226.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00070770 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00128856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00160308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002908 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars.

