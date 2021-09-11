Anoncoin Price Hits $0.0507 on Major Exchanges (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $106,956.36 and $213.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

