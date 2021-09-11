Anyswap (ANY) Hits Market Cap of $91.33 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $91.33 million and $19.25 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $4.90 or 0.00010751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00066989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00131239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00183950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,764.96 or 1.00406606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.22 or 0.07154988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.88 or 0.00861957 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.