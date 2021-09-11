APENFT (NFT) One Day Volume Tops $546.10 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $76.57 million and $546.10 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00059825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00161874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00043712 BTC.

About APENFT

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

