ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.07 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00007196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $183.87 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00129306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00181998 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,449.70 or 1.00142033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.42 or 0.07117767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.81 or 0.00874308 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 56,705,619 coins and its circulating supply is 56,299,799 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.