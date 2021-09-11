APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the period. APi Group makes up 2.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.61% of APi Group worth $25,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 695,556 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in APi Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,723 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. 445,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,638. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

