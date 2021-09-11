API3 (API3) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, API3 has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $64.03 million and $7.79 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00010105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00163370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043807 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

