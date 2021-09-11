Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.9% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $289,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

AAPL opened at $148.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.